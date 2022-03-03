BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A storm will sweep over Kern County later Thursday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the valley to the west this afternoon. There will be a better chance of rain after 10 p.m. tonight.

It will still be a warm day with increasing clouds and moderate valley air quality. Expect highs in the 70s for the valley, Kern River Valley and Kern Desert. Temperatures will reach the 60s in the mountains areas of Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

As we see rain across Kern County tomorrow, we’re looking to pick up about a tenth of an inch of accumulation here in the valley and up in our mountain locations. Westerly wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible down the mountain slopes into the Kern Desert tomorrow afternoon and into the evening hours, so take it easy if you are traveling on Highway 58 or Highway14 Friday.

That colder air rushing in will take us down to the 60s in the valley Friday and the 40s in the south mountains.

Colder air then fills in from Alaska tomorrow evening, with the snow level dropping to pass level at 4,000 feet by early Saturday. The National Weather Service in Hanford forecasts light snow is likely along Interstate 5 over Tejon Pass and along Highway 58 over Tehachapi Pass from about 4 a.m. early Saturday morning until 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. An inch or two of accumulation is possible with cold gusty winds.

The weather should clear by Sunday, then sends us into our next warming trend through the first half of next week.