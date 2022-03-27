BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are in for some changes in Kern County by Sunday afternoon. The first component of the next storm will be the winds. I expect winds out of the SE 15-25 mph and gusting to around 40 mph by later this afternoon and evening as the storm approaches the area.

The second component to the storm is the rain and possibly thunderstorms on Monday. We are expecting heavy rain at times and with the colder pool of air arriving in the afternoon, can’t rule out some isolated thunderstorms.

The valley can expect between .25″-.75″ with the mountain areas picking up between .50″-1.00″. The Grapevine could see between 1.00″-1.50″, this would include the Frazier Park area. The storm will exit by Tuesday morning and high pressure will build back into the area. Sunny skies and warmer temps return by Wednesday.