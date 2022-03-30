BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No rain, but some clouds trying to stick around for today in some areas of Kern County.

The Valley will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 70’s. We should be sunny by Thursday, and by Saturday temps will be in the lower 80’s once again.

Some changes by Sunday with a weak trough moving through the area. This system will not bring rain, but just some cooler weather.

Looking long term, we will be about 22 degrees above normal by next Thursday in Bakersfield.