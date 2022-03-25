Another warm day in Kern County, with a few clouds lingering around this afternoon. Fortunately, temperatures today did not break the existing record of 90° set back in 1997.

The storm system that we’ve been tracking it’s starting to look a lot more promising. Rain accumulation could be anywhere from a quarter of an inch, to 3/4 of an inch in the valley floor, and over an inch-and-a-half in some mountain locations. Snow levels will remain high, so no worries over the mountain passes.

Before the rain arrives on Monday, it’s going to get windy on Sunday as we transition — especially in our mountains and deserts. Wind gusts could reach upwards of 50 mph.

By Tuesday, the storm system moves out, and we gradually warm up to the low 70s. Air quality will be moderate, and pollen levels will be high. Have a great weekend!