A rainmaker storm should arrive in Kern County early Monday morning.

Areas around the county will see a 50% chance of showers Monday, under partly cloudy skies. Expect temperatures in the low 60s in the valley and the low 50s in our mountain communities.

The bulk of the rainfall is likely to hit Kern County Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Global models are projecting up to three-quarters of an inch in the valley, with more than an inch possible in the Kern River Valley.