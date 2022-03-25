BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is hot again today with a Bakersfield forecast high of 88, but that’s just short of today’s record. Slight cooling comes Sunday with a chance of rain on Monday.

Record high temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley again today, but after two days of record heat in Bakersfield, we look to fall just short today. Yesterday’s temperature of 89 topped the record of 87 set back in1926 and today’s high looks to just fall short of the day’s record of 90 set back in 1997.

But all of this heat is an unwelcome sight when seasonal averages are typically in the low 70s for this time of year. Thankfully, if you like it cooler, we have better weather coming early next week. There’s a chance of rain arriving later on Sunday, that will drop our temperatures dramatically from the low 80s on Sunday to the mid-60s in the valley by Monday.

There is a good chance of rain, with the expectation we’ll accumulate about a tenth to a quarter-inch in total here in the valley by the time the storm wraps up early Tuesday morning.

Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon with a return to seasonal 70s by next Wednesday.