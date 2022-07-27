BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An upper level ridge will start to build Wednesday afternoon and will continue through Friday. It is being centered around the Sierra Nevada mountains to the Great Basin in Nevada.

This building ridge will shift the wind directions to be more northeasterly, which will push the smoke towards the valley and mountain communities in Kern County. As a result of the smoke blocking some sunshine, Thursday could be slightly cooler, with valley forecast highs in the upper 90s, potentially breaking Bakersfield’s long streak of 100s for more than two weeks.

The afternoon thunderstorms over the Sierra Nevada crest will continue to persist until next week, with a slight chance to see thunderstorms in Kern County beginning Friday into the weekend ahead, as the smoke recedes and monsoonal moisture pushes in from the desert.

Expect valley highs to jump back to the 100s Thursday, lasting through at least the first half of next week.