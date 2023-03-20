A calm and cloudy first day of Spring, before the next atmospheric river event arrives as soon as tonight.

This event will start to intensify in the overnight hours, with the majority of the precipitation falling throughout Tuesday into the night

Strong winds will prevail as well as snow in the higher elevations starting at around 4900 feet tomorrow.

The system is expected to be out of Kern County by Thursday morning.

More sunshine and dry weather arriving towards the end of the workweek and extending through Sunday night.

Another storm system is on tap for early next week.