The weather story tonight will be snow dropping below pass levels, which means traveling near the Grapevine, or Tehachapi could face some winter challenges.

Snow levels are forecast to fall to 3,500′ by late tonight into tomorrow morning, so be aware of possible road closures or even pacing.

By tomorrow, rain stops in Kern County, and dry weather remains through the weekend, with the exception of light/moderate rain mainly towards the mountains late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Tule fog could once again plague Kern County in the incoming days as high pressure builds over the region. Air quality will be good tomorrow with an AQI of 35.