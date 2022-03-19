Kern County will see a stormy Saturday night, as the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the mountains and the desert. Tehachapi and Edwards Air Force Base could see wind speeds well over 45 miles per hour.

Meantime Bakersfield will see an estimated .15″ of rain, with similar totals expected in Tehachapi and Lake Isabella. Though there will not be very much rain, NWS predicts elevations over 5,000′ could see as much as five inches of snow accumulation.

The storm will subside Sunday, before a sharp temperature warmup Tuesday that will continue through the rest of the week.