Another day of triple digit heat in Kern County with a high of 103 degrees. Thick smoke from the Oak Fire will begin to shift in our direction as early as tomorrow, deteriorating our air quality for the next few days. It is recommended that Kern County residents stay indoors as much as possible.

We are also tracking the possibility of thunderstorms in our mountains this weekend due to subtropical moisture being pushed in from the southwest.

Tomorrow, for the first time in 16 days, we might be able to break the triple digit spell, as we’re forecasting a high of only 99 degrees.

It will be short lived, as we are expecting temps to rebound back into the century mark as we head into Friday, and continue a similar pattern the through next week.