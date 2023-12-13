BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Expect a warming trend to start later today and continue into the early part of the weekend.

As the ridge shifts overhead and humidity slowly rises, the threat of fog will increase as overnight temperature still favor fog development. Longer range ensembles showing a change in the pattern as precipitation may be introduced to the region by early next week.

Confidence is high in having the freeze warning for one more day. By Thursday morning, the probability of exceedance of reaching 32 degrees is cut in half as more Central Valley locations stay below 40 percent. By this time, both the cities of Fresno and Bakersfield show an almost zero percentage after this morning.