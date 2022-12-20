Temperatures will warm up later in the week, reaching mid-60s by the holiday weekend across Kern County, with some spots in the low to mid-70s.

Wednesday the valley will see a high of 53, dropping to 36 overnight.

Mountain communities should expect a high of 54 degrees during the daytime on Wednesday dropping to 30 overnight.

Deserts could see a high of 58 on Wednesday, dropping to 33 overnight.

No active fog advisory as of tonight, but we are not ruling out the possibility of running into patchy fog, especially in the northern part of the county.

The air quality will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups with an AQI of 124