BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today will be a very nice day around Kern County. Expect some lingering high clouds over the valley floor, which will continue to clear out throughout the day.

An eastward motion will also bring afternoon and night thunderstorm chances to eastern Kern, Tulare, and the Sierra Nevada mountains and foothills tonight. These thunderstorms have the potential for cloud to ground lightning, isolated heavy rainfall rates, high winds, and hail, so make sure to be weather aware if you are in the areas at risk for thunderstorms.

These conditions will continue into the beginning of next week, after which temperatures will rise to above 90 degrees for much of the San Joaquin Valley and dry conditions will mostly prevail alongside some scattered precipitation.