The week started on the right note in Kern County with temperatures slightly below average and a high of 78 degrees.

But as the week progresses, we will see things warm up closer to 90 degrees over the next several days.

Starting Tuesday, the valley portion of the county should see very few clouds, but temperatures will jump above average for several days, until fall weather returns for the weekend.

Breezy conditions and blowing dust are possible this weekend as we transition to cooler temps.

The Tehachapi area will see plenty of sunshine with a high of 77 with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

The Kern River Valley will see a high of 87 on Tuesday, with some clouds in the morning and wind gusts as high as 25mph.

Deserts will see a high of 84 tomorrow with sunshine and some breezes.

Air quality will improve with a moderate range AQI of 67.