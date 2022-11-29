Another cool and dry day across Kern County today with temperatures slightly below average with a high of only 59 degrees.

Dry weather will prevail through Wednesday before a winter storm arrives on Thursday night,

bringing widespread rain and mountain snow starting at about 6,000 feet elevation through Friday morning.

Dry weather returns during the day Friday, with more rain and mountain snow arriving Saturday night through Sunday morning.

The Valley portion of Kern County could see anywhere between .25-.50″ of rain, Mountains between .50-.75″ of precipitation.

Freeze Watch will remain in place until tomorrow morning and a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect Thursday through Friday.

Air quality improves tomorrow with an AQI of 89; burning is discouraged for Kern County residents.