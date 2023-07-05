BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A slight “cooling” trend will continue into the weekend, with high temperatures looking to finally break our streak of 100s today.

With a forecast of 98 degrees in Bakersfield this afternoon, we’ll continue to see afternoon highs lowering a few degrees day by day, with mid-90s tomorrow and Friday and then well below normal with low 90s by Saturday.

Temperatures will then warm up during early next week, with widespread triple digit highs returning to the San Joaquin Valley, lower foothills and desert areas by Tuesday. Dry weather is forecast into the foreseeable future.