BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trough of low pressure will tighten the pressure gradient, resulting in west to northwest wind gusts near 55 mph in the Mojave Desert Slopes this afternoon into Friday morning. A Wind Advisory is in effect.

As far as precipitation goes, the aforementioned trough of low pressure will be responsible for a slight chance of rain in the San Joaquin Valley and a chance of snow in the Sierra Nevada this afternoon through Friday morning.

The snow level will start at around 6,000 feet this afternoon, before falling to about 5,000 feet tonight. Less than one tenth of an inch of rain is expected in the Sierra Nevada foothills this afternoon through Friday morning. Two to three inches of snow is anticipated in the Sierra Nevada above 7,000 feet this afternoon through Friday morning.