BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trough of low pressure will swing southward across Central California Monday, resulting in higher and more widespread precipitation chances in the Sierra Nevada Monday afternoon.

Snow levels will remain above 10,000 feet Monday. Precipitation amounts will generally be light. One to three inches of snow is possible along the Sierra Nevada crest Monday afternoon. A cyclone aloft will develop in the base of the trough over Southern California Tuesday.

Temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday afternoon will be in the lower 90s, which is around ten degrees above normal for this time of year.

The aforementioned upper-level area of low pressure will remain in place near Southern California Wednesday through Saturday, setting up a Rex Block pattern between it and an area of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest.

This blocking pattern will be responsible for stagnant weather Wednesday through Saturday.