We will begin the fall season on Thursday at 6:03 pm, with temperatures below average for this time of the year, in the low 80s.

We have a winter-like low-pressure system off the coast of northern California, bringing isolated thunderstorms and showers near Yosemite, Lake Tahoe, and the Sierra Nevada.

A Flash Flood Advisory continues through Wednesday at midnight for the northern part of the Sierra and higher elevations. Unfortunately, Kern county will remain dry as the system moves northeast by Thursday.

High pressure will build over the region and push temps up to the low 90s by the weekend. Meanwhile, Fiona is still moving and getting more potent as it moves up through the Caribbean. It is expected to gain strength as it passes near Bermuda as a category four by Friday.

Locally, we’ll see drier weather and a significant warm-up by the weekend, with low to mid-90s on tap. Air quality will be good tomorrow with an AQI of 46.