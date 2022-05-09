BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a mild Monday with temperatures only reaching 64 degrees, and tomorrow expect similar conditions around Kern County.

We have a system to the north of us bringing scattered showers into the northern part of the Sierra Nevada.

By Friday a significant warming trend will arrive, pushing temps well above normal into the 90s. There’s about 30% chance that somewhere in Kern County could see the first triple digit temps of the season, giving us a taste of summer-like temperatures.

Initially, the models were suggesting the slight possibility of rain and snow for Kern county mountains, but that is not looking like a possibility at the current moment.

Below freezing temperatures will remain in place for some mountain communities before that warming trend takes over this weekend. Air quality will be good tomorrow.