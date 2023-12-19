BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday in Kern County will see a continuation of light showers, but heavier rainfall is on its way.

Our area is currently being impacted by the first of two back-to-back storm systems. Throughout the day, these storms will intermittently bring light-to-moderate rainfall. However, as the second system is set to arrive overnight on Tuesday, and it’s expected to unleash a significant amount of rain.

This second system is likely to persist until late Friday and might even bring along some thunderstorms in certain areas. Additionally, the air quality today is unhealthy, with an AQI of 152. It’s crucial to take precautions.

Moreover, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for elevations above 8000 feet, starting from this morning and lasting until Thursday morning. Dry weather will make a triumphant return by the weekend, accompanied by cooler temperatures.