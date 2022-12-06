Showers should arrive Tuesday night in Kern County, followed by drier, colder conditions for the remainder of the work week. Saturday and Sunday could also bring additional showers, so keep your umbrellas handy. Air quality will remain moderate, with an AQI of 61.

Tuesday’s snow levels will start at an elevation of 4,400 feet, with light dusting possible. Latest data is indicating The Sierra snowpack is off to a strong start. Recent storms have brought little precipitation to Kern County, but in the mountains the season is looking optimistic.

According to the state Department of Water Resources, the northern Sierra snowpack is 155% of normal through Monday. Meanwhile, the central Sierra and southern Sierra snowpacks are 166% and 216% of normal, respectively.