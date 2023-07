BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The forecast for the next few days in Kern County will continue to be characterized by triple-digit temperatures.

However, by Sunday, the chances of reaching 100 degrees will decrease, signaling the conclusion of heat wave #2.

Looking ahead, the long-range models indicate that there will be no more triple-digit temperatures throughout the end of July.

It is worth noting that the air quality tomorrow is expected to be unhealthy, with an Air Quality Index of 119.