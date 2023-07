BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The hottest temperatures of the year so far are forecast for this weekend across Kern County with the arrival of heat wave #2.

This dangerous heat will dominate the forecast as a ridge of high pressure retrogrades back to California from the southwest. Afternoon highs by this weekend will be dangerously hot, with very warm overnight lows.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 93.