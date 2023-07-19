BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Little change in temperatures is expected for today and tomorrow, so much of our forecast area will get a slight drop in the very hot temperatures that we observed the past few days.

Overnight, low temperatures should be relatively mild the next couple of mornings, compared to recent days, with mid 70s each morning through Friday.

Temperatures will then be on the rise by Friday afternoon, with each day getting hotter through the weekend.

Expect another Excessive Heat Watch going for the valley and desert areas as we once again face highs climbing closer to 110 degrees. Hot and dry weather continues for next week, with no rain in sight and no relief from our current heat wave.