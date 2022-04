Kern County can expect warm, pleasant temperatures over the next several days.

A ridge of high pressure over the county will raise temperatures up to the mid 90s in Bakersfield by the middle of the week. The mountains and the desert will see strong winds on Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the desert effective Sunday from 3p.m. to Monday at 8 a.m. Residents are advised to watch for blowing dust as wind speeds gust up to 60 miles per hour Sunday.