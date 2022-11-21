Warmer temperatures around the county Sunday, as the valley and the mountains warmed by a couple of degrees. Monday will be cooler around Kern, with low-to-mid 60s for most of the county and mid-50s for our mountain communities. Look for 70-degree temperatures to hit the valley and the Kern River Valley by Thanksgiving. Skies will be mostly sunny all week, with the possibility of scattered clouds late in the week and weekend.