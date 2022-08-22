Temperatures were cooler today compared to the weekend reaching a high of 100 degrees. The welcome change is thanks to a trough of low pressure passing through the Pacific Northwest.

By Wednesday, high pressure takes full control over Kern County with above-average temperatures expected to continue through the work week along with clear skies.

A stronger trough will drop in this weekend allowing for temperatures to cool down near seasonal normals on Sunday. By then, we hope to put an end to heat wave #3 as temps are expected to reach a maximum of 96 degrees.

Air quality will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups.