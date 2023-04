It’s going to be a bit warmer in Kern County on Friday with seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s. The mercury will gradually increase toward the weekend with low to mid 80s on tap, dipping to 50s at night.

A brief cool down begins from Sunday to Wednesday of next week, before another significant warm up occurs pushing temps near 90 degrees on the valley floor. Air quality will be moderate with an AQI of 64 tomorrow.