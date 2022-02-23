Scattered showers are possible tonight in the foothills and mountain communities of Kern County mainly before midnight.

Most of this cold storm is well to the southeast of us and it should be completely out by Thursday. Cold air will linger and a freeze warning has been activated until Saturday.

The region will see temperatures dropping to near 20 degrees in some desert locations. Please protect your pets and sensitive plants.

The storm brought between 3-5″ of snow to some parts of Tehachapi. Major roads are now open and no active weather pattern is expected to affect it. Air quality will remain good tomorrow.