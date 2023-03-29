We had a good a good amount of rain in the Valley this morning. Bakersfield just short of .50″. We will continue to see scattered showers throughout Kern County until early on Thursday. We could also see some isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Tonight, snow levels will drop below 4,000′, this would mean most of our Mountain communities could see some snow once again. The Tehachapi area has received about 2″ as of this morning. We will dry out by Thursday afternoon and the weekend will be dry.