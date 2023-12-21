BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Scattered rain showers are expected to persist Thursday and Friday in Kern County’s forecast.

Mountains communities to the south of Bakersfield are expected to get as much as two-inches of rain near southbound I-5 at the Grapevine that may trigger rock or mudslides in the area.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers in Bakersfield with a high of 61 so, keep those umbrellas and rain jackets handy throughout most of the day.

