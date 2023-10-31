BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On this Halloween, Bakersfield experienced quite the warm weather, with temperatures reaching a high of 80 degrees.

Moving forward, we can expect temperatures to rise even further, reaching approximately five to six degrees above the usual average by Thursday.

Dry conditions will persist throughout the week, although there is a possibility of precipitation in the Sierra region over the weekend.

As for tomorrow, the air quality will be moderate, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 80.