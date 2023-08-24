BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Central California saw plenty of sunshine on Wednesday as temperatures slowly warmed back to seasonal values.

Cool stable air will filter into the San Joaquin Valley on Friday. Probability of exceedance of reaching 100 degrees shows the downward trend in the short term before moving that percentage upward next week.

Weak airflow and instability over the Sierra Nevada Crest will allow for a slight chance of showers to exist this afternoon over the highest terrain. Otherwise, sunshine will dominate the remainder of the region today.