BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An excessive amount of rain fell yesterday, mostly in the Kern County desert and mountains, as well as the southernmost Sierra Nevada.

In total so far, 3 to 6 inches fell in the desert and mountains, and 2 to 4 inches fell in the southern Sierra Nevada. There are also an excess of 1 to 2 inches on the valley foothills and the southernmost portion of the valley, including Bakersfield.

Flooding will continue to impact these areas for several days as the flood waters recede and will continue to be hazardous.

Now, the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary will continue to bring widespread rainfall to the area through this morning and into tonight.