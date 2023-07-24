BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The current weather conditions in Kern County include a continuing triple-digit heatwave throughout the rest of the work week.

However, there is some relief in sight as temperatures are expected to decrease slightly over the weekend, signaling the end of heat wave #2. Although the excessive heat warnings and advisories have expired for now, residents are still advised to stay out of the heat and avoid outdoor activities during peak hours.

Additionally, the air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups tomorrow, with an Air Quality Index, or AQI, of 102. It is recommended that individuals in these groups take necessary precautions to protect their health.

Looking ahead, a ridge of high pressure will extend westward across Southern California on Thursday.

By Friday, an Eastern Pacific trough of low pressure will approach the west coast of the United States. This trough of low pressure is expected to make landfall over Northern California on Saturday, which will result in a drop in temperatures, bringing them into the double digits by the weekend.