BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is currently experiencing a heat advisory, which will remain in effect until tomorrow evening. In addition, there are afternoon thunderstorms occurring in the local mountain areas.

However, there is some relief in sight as temperatures are expected to cool down over the weekend.

The new major development is Tropical Storm Hilary in the Pacific Ocean. This storm is expected to bring moisture to the region late Sunday into Monday.

The impacts of this storm in Kern County are anticipated to include up to two inches of rain for the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Kern County Desert areas. Flash flooding is a concern, particularly in the desert and mountain regions due to the heavy rainfall.

Strong wind gusts are also expected in the Kern County Desert.

Furthermore, the air quality for tomorrow is predicted to be unhealthy, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 122.

It is advisable to take necessary precautions and stay informed about the changing weather conditions.