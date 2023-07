BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s first heat wave of the summer continues before a slight cool down begins later this week.

A high of 98 is on tap for 4th of July.

An excessive heat warning in place since Friday has expired. However, we’ll continue to feel triple digits through Wednesday in some spots, low 90s by the weekend.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 100.

Have a happy and safe Independence Day.