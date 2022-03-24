BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was hot on Wednesday with a new record temperature of 91, while the old record of 86 was set in 1914, 1915, and 1926.

Today’s record temperature is 87 set in 1926, it is forecasted to be 89. The area is expected in the upper 80s through Saturday, then cooler and wetter weather arrives late Sunday into Monday.

This next storm early next week will bring between a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain, with nearly half an inch of rain near the Frazier Park areas.

Clearing skies will arrive by Tuesday night around Kern County.