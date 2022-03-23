BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunny skies with record-breaking heat is expected in Bakersfield today.

Temperatures are expected to be near 89, the old record was 86 set in 1926.

The area will see another warm day Thursday, but cooler temperatures and the chance of rain will move into the area by early next week. Models are all over the place on just how much rain we will see next Monday and Tuesday.

The forecast right now is estimating between a tenth and a quarter of an inch for the valley, and between a quarter to a half an inch for the mountain areas. These are preliminary amounts at this time, as we need a few more model runs to come in on this forecast.

Regardless, we will see some measurable rain early next week.