Dangerous record-breaking heat continues across Kern County at least until Wednesday of next week.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley, the Sierra Nevada foothills, the Kern River Valley and the Kern County Desert until Wednesday at 8 p.m.

The excessive heat is due to a ridge that is currently settling in over the GreatBasin injecting hot and dry air into the region. Multiple models suggest that the ridge of will persist until it starts to break down on Wednesday night.

The high temperatures will top out about 15 degrees above average with the hottest and most dangerous days pointing to Monday and Tuesday.

Air quality will worsen tomorrow with an AQI of 175 with smoke and haze from the Route fire lingering through Saturday.