BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The main concern for today will be the potential for downslope southerly winds in the Grapevine and Frazier Park areas where gusts to 55 mph will be possible until early this evening.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for these areas between 4 a.m. this morning and 7 p.m. this evening.

A tenth to a quarter of an inch of rainfall for much of the San Joaquin Valley for tonight and Thursday while much of the Sierra Nevada will pick up between a half inch of an inch of liquid precipitation during this same time span.

Snow levels are expected to be between 8,500 and 9,500 feet for much of this event as a warm airmass prevails over our area.