Rain and wind in the forecast today. We have issued a Wind Advisory for the Valley, and a High Wind Warning for the Mountain areas.

The Valley could pick up .25-.50″ of rain with near 1.00″ of rain in our Mountains. Tonight, the snow level will fall near pass level. We could see around 1″ in the Tehachapi and Frazier Park areas.

The wet weather will break by Thursday and we will be dry for the weekend. Another round of wet weather could arrive by late next Monday.