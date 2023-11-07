BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A cold front continues to produce valley rain and mountain snow this morning.

Snow levels through the morning are forecast to fall to around 6,000 feet with the frontal passage. Mountain precipitation intensity is forecast to decrease later this morning and further decrease through the afternoon hours. A Wind Advisory along the Mojave Slopes has been issued from 11 a.m. this morning through 11 p.m. this evening for wind gusts up to 55 mph.

Precipitation chances look to completely end on Wednesday morning as the upper disturbance exit the region. Ensemble guidance is illustrating modest ridging Wednesday and Thursday, which opens a window of opportunity for fog formation in the morning hours in the Valley.