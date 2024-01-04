BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rain and snow showers are tapering off in the Kern County mountains and mountain passes this morning with clearing skies and nice air quality today.

Temperatures will remain below average for this time of year for the next few days, so expect low 50s in the valley, upper 40s in the Kern River Valley, and upper 30s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park. We are closely monitoring the conditions for dense valley fog to form overnight into tomorrow morning.

The second and colder of this week’s two systems will arrive Saturday, with lingering snow showers lasting through Sunday afternoon. At elevations above 6,000 feet, there is the possibility to see a foot of snow. Snow levels will begin at 4,000 feet Saturday, and our mountain communities are forecasted to see about six inches of snow! At pass level, light snow accumulation is expected, which could impact travel for all Kern County mountain passes. As a result, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet from 10am Saturday morning through 10 a.m. Sunday morning.