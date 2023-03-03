It’s another frosty morning, with freezing temperatures for most of Kern County to start the day. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. this morning. A westerly flow aloft is expected this afternoon through Saturday morning, keeping us cooler than average again today, with moderate air quality.

So expect valley and desert highs in the upper 50s today, about 10 degrees below average here in early March, with the low 50s in the Kern River Valley and the mid-40s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park today.

Precipitation ahead of the next storm system will overspread the northern portion of Central California later on Saturday afternoon, moving into Kern County overnight into early Sunday. This storm system will continue to produce precipitation in Central California through early Monday morning. Rain amounts look to be less than one tenth of an inch in our southern portion of the San Joaquin Valley.

Sierra snow levels will start at about 3,000 feet Saturday afternoon, before falling to around 2,000 feet Sunday. Snow amounts of three to six inches are anticipated from 2,000 feet to 3,000 feet Sunday and Sunday night. Snow amounts of one to three inches are expected from 1,000 feet to 2,000 feet Sunday night.

A warming trend is expected next week. Be that as it may, by Thursday afternoon high temperatures will still be around five degrees below normal for this time of year. The tail end of a trough of low pressure looks to brush Central California Thursday, resulting in a renewed chance of precipitation. We’ll keep a close eye on this as we head into next week.