BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Precipitation and gusty winds along with lowering snow levels are in store for late Wednesday into Thursday morning, as the approaching storm will be another cold one with rapidly lowering snow levels.

Tonight wont be as cold, as cloud cover increases ahead of the upcoming storm that arrives by Wednesday morning, at least in northern portions of our forecast area. So were not anticipating any freezing overnight lows in the San Joaquin Valley again for a couple of days.

The latest developments with this storm include an increasing trend in snow amounts based on latest high resolution guidance, mainly in Kern County. Thus, we have issued a Winter Weather Advisory for these areas. The pass levels will be affected Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, as the snow levels rapidly fall from around 4,500 feet to about 2,000 feet during the overnight hours.