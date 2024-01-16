BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is no dense fog expected tonight, or it could be very limited due to a weak system passing through tomorrow morning.

We are forecasting light precipitation with this system for Kern County, including high elevation snow that will last until tomorrow morning.

As the system exits the region tomorrow, we anticipate a ridge of high pressure developing over our area. This will result in increased fog across the San Joaquin Valley for Thursday morning and again on Friday morning.

Looking ahead, we are expecting a strong rainmaker this weekend through early next week, which has the potential to bring over 1 inch of rain for Kern County.

It is important to note that the air quality tomorrow is unhealthy for sensitive groups, with an AQI of 102.