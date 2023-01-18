It was a chilly start this Wednesday across Kern County with mostly clear skies and temperatures slightly below average by the afternoon.

We have a weak storm system arriving tomorrow morning, bringing light rain to some areas of the valley, snow showers to our mountains, and breezy conditions with up to 40 mph gusts.

The system is expected to move out very quickly by Friday, perhaps bringing us .05″ of an inch of rain.

Air quality on Thursday will be moderate with an AQI of 61. Dry and sunny conditions will persist this weekend.